Warren Buffett loves occidental. Should you?

Holding both preferred and common equity is a sweet deal for Berkshire. Built into its preferred equity agreement is a feature that incentivizes Occidental to return a healthy chunk of cash back to common stock shareholders before it can start retiring the expensive financing. It allows Occidental to start redeeming those preferred shares before August 2029 once the company has returned $4 per share in the trailing 12 months through dividends or buybacks. Once that happens, half the amount above the $4-a-share threshold must go toward redeeming Berkshire’s preferred equity. The company could reach that $4-a-share trigger next year, Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said on an earnings call on Wednesday afternoon. Occidental stock now fetches around $62, up from less than $10 in late 2020.