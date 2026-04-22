Warren Buffett on economists: ‘They don’t make money buying or selling stocks, but still traders listen to them’

Warren Buffett has long been sceptical of the stock market’s obsession with macro forecasts. A resurfaced 2016 interview clip is once again driving that point home.

In the interview with CNBC, Buffett questioned the practical value of economists in stock market investing. He observed, “Economists don’t make a lot of money buying and selling stocks — but people who buy and sell stocks listen to them.”

This highlights a deeper issue — an overreliance on macroeconomic predictions in a domain where they often add little value.

Advertisement

Throughout his career, Warren Buffett — alongside his longtime partner Charlie Munger — has largely ignored macroeconomic variables such as interest rates, GDP growth, or credit cycles when making investment decisions. Instead, their approach has remained firmly rooted in business fundamentals: understanding what a company is worth and comparing it to its current market price.

“All of these economists with 160 IQs have spent their life studying it. Can you name me one super wealthy economist that's ever made money out of securities? I mean, just go down the list,” Buffett said.

Advertisement

Even Keynes! Buffett reinforced his stance by citing the experience of John Maynard Keynes, one of the most influential economists in history. Despite his intellectual prowess, Keynes initially attempted to profit from markets by predicting macroeconomic trends, particularly the credit cycle. The results were far from successful — he reportedly went broke multiple times and had to rely on borrowed funds.

It was only when Keynes abandoned macro forecasting and adopted a more value-oriented strategy — buying quality businesses at attractive prices and holding concentrated positions — that he achieved investment success.

“It’s an interesting history. But if you look at the whole history of them, you know, they don’t make a lot of money buying and selling stocks. But people who buy and sell stocks listen to them, which is, I have a little trouble with that,” Buffett said.

Advertisement

Markets are complex and driven by many factors, most of which are hard to predict. Trying to forecast big economic trends with accuracy is not just difficult — it can often lead investors in the wrong direction. Still, many people are drawn to such predictions because they create a sense of control in an uncertain market.