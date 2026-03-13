Warren Buffett on investing during wars and crises as stock market crashes amid US-Iran war

The US-Iran war in the Middle East has rattled global financial markets and fueled a surge in crude oil prices, raising fears of inflation and a slowdown in global growth.

The spike in oil prices has triggered sharp volatility across equity markets worldwide, including in India, where benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty 50 - have come under heavy selling pressure. Rising crude prices are particularly concerning for India, a major oil importer, as they can worsen inflation and strain the country’s trade balance.

Amid the market turmoil, an old interview clip of legendary investor Warren Buffett has resurfaced on social media platform X, offering timeless investing wisdom during periods of geopolitical uncertainty.

In a 2022 interview with journalist Charlie Rose, Buffett reflected on how investors should view crises such as wars, recessions, and pandemics.

“We’ve had a civil war, we’ve had a Great Depression, we’ve had pandemics and all these things, and we’ll continue to do so. We’ll have something next year, and the year after, and the year after. But in a herky-jerky, but dramatic manner, business moves forward, government moves forward, and more importantly, people move forward,” Buffett said in the interview.

A long-term perspective during crises Warren Buffett, the chairman and former CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is widely regarded as one of the most successful investors in history and is known for advocating long-term investing and patience during market volatility.

The comments from the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ highlight a key investing principle — that geopolitical shocks, economic crises, and market downturns are recurring features of financial markets. Historically, these events have not stopped long-term economic progress.

Over the decades, stock markets have weathered multiple crises, including the Great Depression, the Global Financial Crisis, and the COVID-19 Pandemic. Despite these disruptions, global economies and businesses have continued to grow over time.

Lessons for investors during market turmoil Buffett’s remarks are particularly relevant at a time when geopolitical tensions are once again unsettling global markets. The US-Iran war in the Middle East has entered its second week. The equity markets have plummeted on worries over the impact of a prolonged conflict and impending disruptions caused in the oil markets.

Investors rush to reduce risk exposure in the periods of conflict or economic uncertainty. However, seasoned investors often emphasize maintaining a long-term perspective rather than making impulsive decisions during market volatility.

Buffett’s investing philosophy has consistently stressed the importance of focusing on the long-term growth of businesses rather than short-term market movements. His advice suggests that while crises may temporarily disrupt markets, they rarely derail the broader trajectory of economic progress.

