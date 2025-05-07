Warren Buffett’s Berkshire doesn’t pay a dividend. You can create your own.
SummaryInvestors can use options to turn unrealized gains into an income-generating stock—but there are important caveats.
Taking the opposite side of Warren Buffett is one of the market’s most uncomfortable positions. Still, there is one element to Buffett’s thinking about his management of Berkshire Hathaway that frequently frustrates many of his investors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more