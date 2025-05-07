Warren Buffett’s Berkshire doesn’t pay a dividend. You can create your own.

With Berkshire’s B shares at $512.33, an investor could sell a June $545 call option to generate a “conditional dividend" of about $4. If the stock remains below the $545 strike price, investors keep the options premium. Should the stock be above the strike price at expiration, the investor can adjust the position to avoid selling stock or let the stock be sold. (Calls give buyers the right to buy an asset at a set price and time.)