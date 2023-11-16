Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway exits General Motors, J&J, P&G; cuts stake in Amazon, HP
As of September 30, Berkshire reported no stake in GM, J&J and P&G, after reporting respective stakes of $848 million, $54 million, and $48 million in June, as per regulatory filings.
Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has sold its holdings in General Motors, Activision Blizzard, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble, reducing the number of stocks in its portfolio in the third quarter. The conglomerate has also cut its stake in companies including Amazon.com and HP Inc, boosted its cash pile to a record $157.2 billion, a report said.
