comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 24 2023 15:59:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,532.05 0.68%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 929.15 0.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.3 0.06%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.05 -0.09%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway exits Paytm, sells complete 2.46% stake
Back Back

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway exits Paytm, sells complete 2.46% stake

 Livemint

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway exits Paytm, sells complete 2.46% stake

Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg NewsPremium
Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News

Warren Buffe

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 24 Nov 2023, 06:23 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App