Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway share price has hit over $4,21,000 per Class A share price that is forcing Nasdaq to soon upgrade its computer system. The Wall Street Journal reported that Berkshire Hathaway share price is close to the highest level that Nasdaq can handle on its computer screen. The biggest possible number that Nasdaq can display is 4,294,967,295 — reported Wall Street Journal.

The ‘feel good’ problem for Warren Buffett erupted on Tuesday when Nasdaq temporarily stopped displaying Berkshire Hathaway share price. The screening halt for Berkshire Hathaway stocks at Nasdaq is expected to continue till the Wall Street index upgrades its computer system.

No other stock is close to Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway stock price in Class A price category. NVR Inc stock is the farthest close follower of Berkshire Hathaway share price. NVR Inc share price is trading around $5,100 Class A.

Reason for Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway share price scaling to such a high creating screening halt at Nasdaq is company’s history on share split. The company has a history of not splitting its shares in the last 41 years. So, the company’s share price kept on rising with the rising numbers of the company.

The Wall Street Journal further reported that Nasdaq has said that it would upgrade its computer system on May 17, 2021 to allow share price more than $ 429,496.7295 appear on the computer system.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.