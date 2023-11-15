Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sheds investments in GM, J&J and P&G
Berkshire’s stock portfolio is concentrated in five companies: Apple, Bank of America, American Express, Coca-Cola and Chevron.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway eliminated its stake in a handful of American blue chips, including General Motors and Johnson & Johnson, while the stock market’s rally sputtered in the third quarter.
