Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sheds investments in GM, J&J and P&G

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway eliminated its stake in a handful of American blue chips, including General Motors and Johnson & Johnson, while the stock market's rally sputtered in the third quarter.

The company also sold off smaller positions in Procter & Gamble, Mondelez International and United Parcel Service, while trimming its investments in Amazon.com, Chevron and HP, among others.

Berkshire disclosed the changes to its stock portfolio in a 13F filing posted to the Securities and Exchange Commission's website after 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday. EDGAR, the agency's electronic filing system, appeared to experience processing delays throughout the afternoon. A representative from the SEC wasn't available for comment.

Institutional investors managing more than $100 million are required to file with the SEC the report showing the size of their equity positions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Many investors follow what Berkshire is buying and selling because of Buffett’s storied reputation as a stock picker. While Berkshire’s holdings may have changed in the first half of the fourth quarter, the 13F report provides a window into how Buffett and his investing deputies viewed the markets in recent months.

In addition to managing a hefty investment portfolio, Berkshire owns businesses including insurer Geico, BNSF Railway and retailers See's Candies and Oriental Trading.

Berkshire’s recent quarterly report showed the company was a net seller of stocks in the period, unloading just shy of $7 billion worth of shares, while buying $1.7 billion. This year through September, Berkshire has sold a net $23.6 billion of stocks, compared with net purchases of $48.9 billion in the same period a year ago, according to the company’s filings.

Berkshire had trimmed its position in GM in the first quarter and again in the second quarter before exiting it entirely. The company had been a longtime investor in Johnson & Johnson. Shares of both GM and J&J are down 16% so far in 2023.

At the end of the third quarter, 78% of Berkshire's stock portfolio was concentrated in five companies: Apple, Bank of America, American Express, Coca-Cola and Chevron.

Berkshire ended September with a record $157.2 billion in cash and equivalents, up almost $10 billion from the close of the second quarter. Berkshire also bought back $1.1 billion of its own shares in the third quarter.

The stock market’s 2023 rally faltered in the third quarter as soaring yields on longer-term government bonds eroded investors’ appetite for risk. The S&P 500 fell 3.6% during the period.

The fourth quarter has been a different story thus far, with a boost Tuesday from an inflation report that reassured investors the Federal Reserve could be done raising interest rates. The S&P 500 rose 1.9% on the day and is now up 17% in 2023.

Class A and Class B shares of Berkshire are up about 15% this year. Both classes closed at records on Sept. 19.

