Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway slashes Apple stake by 50% on selling spree, cash holding nears $280 billion

Berkshire didn't give an exact count of its Apple shares, but it estimated the investment was worth $84.2 billion at the end of the second quarter even though shares soared over the summer as high as $237.23

Nikita Prasad, Anubhav Mukherjee
Published3 Aug 2024, 09:13 PM IST
Trade Now
Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., speaks on the exhibition floor during one of Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News
Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., speaks on the exhibition floor during one of Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News

Ace investor Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, has sold nearly half its stake in tech giant Apple, selling nearly 50 per cent of the shares, leading to a rise in the Oracle of Omaha's cash holdings to almost $280 billion.

In Saturday's report, Berkshire didn't give an exact count of its Apple shares, but it estimated the investment was worth $84.2 billion at the end of the second quarter even though shares soared over the summer as high as $237.23. At the end of the first quarter, Berkshire's Apple stake was worth $135.4 billion. 

Selling off a big share of Apple Inc., the iPhone maker, is a significant move for Berkshire Hathaway as Buffett used to call Apple the pillar of Berkshire's business. Along with Apple, Berkshire Hathaway also sold BYD and Bank of America shares this quarter, reported Associated Press. 

Berkshire Hathaway reported earning $30.348 billion, or $21,122 per Class A share in the second quarter, which is 18.33 per cent lower compared to $35.912 billion, or $24,775 per A share, in the same period the previous financial year, as per the report. 

The company's investment portfolio's paper value was up $24.2 billion last year, this year in the second quarter the value has fallen $28.2 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway has sold off $75.5 billion of shares in the second quarter of the calendar year 2024, as per the report on Saturday. Its operating income rose to $11.6 billion up 1.6 per cent from $10 billion from the same period the previous year, reported Bloomberg.

Bloomberg also reported that Apple's results focus on losing ground in one of the biggest overseas markets as the competition rises against the local players. China's economic growth has also weakened, and the government is also restricting the operations of foreign companies, as per the report. 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹10 L

1 of 7Read Full Story
$1 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
$10,000

3 of 7Read Full Story
0.51 M

4 of 7Read Full Story
$5.9 B

5 of 7Read Full Story
8

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹2,127 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:3 Aug 2024, 09:13 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWarren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway slashes Apple stake by 50% on selling spree, cash holding nears $280 billion

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

158.20
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-4.85 (-2.97%)

Bharat Electronics

302.95
03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-8.2 (-2.64%)

Indian Oil Corporation

177.20
03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-2.55 (-1.42%)

Tata Motors

1,096.90
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-47.7 (-4.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

ADANI WILMAR

383.00
03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
34.8 (9.99%)

PCBL

376.95
03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
30.4 (8.77%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

116.95
03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
7.55 (6.9%)

One 97 Communications

526.75
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
29.55 (5.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.000.00
    Chennai
    71,932.000.00
    Delhi
    71,023.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue