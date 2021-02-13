Warren Buffett’s favorite valuation metric is ringing an alarm

Rising valuations are famously bad tools for timing market tops. Indeed, all tools are. For now, many investors are confident to bet that the recovery from the pandemic will boost some of the denominators in ratios like these, so they’re not letting valuations scare them off. The S&P 500 gained 1.2% for the week to close at a record amid a pickup in vaccine distributions and progress on a new fiscal stimulus package. Energy, the best-performing sector this year, led the advance, adding 4.3%.