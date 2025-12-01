Warren Buffett’s “patience advantage” goes viral again as Shay Boloor breaks it down on X

Warren Buffett has long been celebrated as the world’s most successful long-term investor, but every few years, one of his timeless lessons resurfaces with renewed relevance. Last night, Shay Boloor, Chief Market Strategist at Futurum Equities reignited the conversation by unpacking one of Buffett’s most powerful ideas: patience is the greatest edge an investor can have — and it is available to everyone.

Boloor’s post revisits Buffett’s famous 2003 Berkshire Hathaway speech, where he used baseball legend Ted Williams’ hitting strategy to explain the art of waiting for the right investment pitches. Unlike baseball, Buffett argued, investing doesn’t penalise you for not swinging. There are no called strikes in markets — you can ignore hundreds of opportunities until the right one appears.

Boloor captures this idea succinctly, writing:

“Warren Buffett’s basically saying investing is rigged in your favor if you have patience.

You can sit there & watch pitch after pitch go by & refuse to care that everyone around you is swinging at everything out of FOMO since the market only punishes the swings you take, not the ones you skip.

That’s an insane advantage if you actually have the patience to use it.”

Why Buffett’s Philosophy Still Matters Buffett’s famous “20-punch card” rule — imagining you could only make 20 investment decisions in your entire life — forces investors to become extremely selective. This approach eliminates FOMO-driven moves, reduces errors, and encourages deep research before acting.

In essence, wealth tends to transfer from the impatient to the patient — exactly as Buffett has argued for decades.

FOMO vs. Patience: A Modern Market Problem

Boloor’s commentary lands at a time when retail participation is high, social-media-fuelled FOMO is rampant, and short-term speculation often overshadows fundamentals. Many investors feel compelled to “swing at every pitch,” chasing quick gains and reacting emotionally to market noise.

Buffett’s strategy — and Boloor’s interpretation — reminds investors that missing an opportunity is never as costly as acting on the wrong one. Markets punish bad swings, not skipped ones.

A Lesson That Never Ages From Buffett’s baseball analogy to Boloor’s modern-day framing, the message remains timeless:

Patience is the only free advantage in investing, and yet the most underused.

As Buffett himself has often said, “The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient.”

Boloor’s post simply brings that truth back into the spotlight — at a time when investors perhaps need to hear it most.