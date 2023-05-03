Warren Buffett’s ‘Secret Sauce’ Involves One of Investing’s Most Basic Strategies

What has made Warren Buffett’s stock portfolio so successful over time?
What has made Warren Buffett’s stock portfolio so successful over time?
One answer is an uncanny knack for picking good businesses. Another, according to Mr. Buffett, is something more understated: an appreciation of dividend-paying stocks.
One answer is an uncanny knack for picking good businesses. Another, according to Mr. Buffett, is something more understated: an appreciation of dividend-paying stocks.
Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly return a portion of their earnings to shareholders, typically in the form of cash.
The majority of companies that Mr. Buffett invests in pay out dividends. In fact, this year Mr. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is expected to rake in about $5.7 billion in cash from its stock portfolio, according to an analysis of company filings conducted by Dow Jones Market Data.
Nearly a fifth of that money will come from Chevron, which last year became one of Berkshire’s biggest stockholdings. The oil producer has increased its dividends for 36 consecutive years. Berkshire is also poised to collect more than $700 million apiece from Coca-Cola, Apple and Bank of America, more than half a billion dollars from Kraft Heinz and roughly $363 million from American Express, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
“That’s what he loves: dividends and buybacks," said Todd Finkle, a professor of entrepreneurship at Gonzaga University and author of a book about Mr. Buffett’s career.
Where Mr. Buffett has excelled, Mr. Finkle said, is in choosing businesses that have been able to stand the test of time through many economic cycles—and raise their dividends, too. That has both increased the value of Berkshire’s stock portfolio over time and added to the ample cash pile Berkshire is able to put to use in its own businesses, as well as in acquisitions and share repurchases.
The company had $128.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2022, according to its last earnings report.
Investors will have a chance to hear from Mr. Buffett on Saturday, when he takes the stage in an Omaha, Neb., convention center to address thousands of people attending Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting.Mr. Buffett typically addresses a variety of topics at the meeting, including the economy, his philosophy on investing and sometimes, his recent investments.
Dividend stocks are appealing to many investors because they offer steady payments like bonds while also having the potential to deliver much bigger returns if their share price rises. They enjoyed a period of outperformance at the start of 2022, when nervousness about inflation sent investors fleeing many other parts of the stock market.
But like everything else in the equity market, dividend stocks still carry risks. Companies can cut back on or even suspend their dividends if they face a cash crunch. That can cause their stock prices to fall, since investors often interpret a company’s decision to suspend its dividend program as a sign that it is running up against significant financial problems. Dividend stocks also tend to underperform when investors gravitate more toward relatively pricey growth stocks, as has been the case this year.
For Mr. Buffett, dividends aren’t “the secret sauce, but they’re part of it," Mr. Finkle said.
For instance, in 1994, Berkshire finished buying the roughly 400 million shares of Coca-Cola it currently ownsfor $1.3 billion. That year, Berkshire got $75 million in cash dividends from Coca-Cola.
Fast forward to 2022: Berkshire received $704 million in dividends from the beverage maker. The value of its stake had swelled to $25 billion.
“Growth occurred every year, just as certain as birthdays," Mr. Buffett said in his annual letter to shareholders, released earlier this year. “All Charlie [Munger] and I were required to do was cash Coke’s quarterly dividend checks," he said.
Mr. Buffett added in the letter that he and Mr. Munger, who are Berkshire’s chairman and vice chairman, respectively, expect the company to continue to pay out bigger dividends in the future. The men have good reason to believe that will be the case: Coca-Cola said in February that it had approved its 61st consecutive annual dividend increase.
Berkshire was similarly rewarded for investing in American Express.
It completed the bulk of its purchases of American Express shares in 1995 for $1.3 billion and received $41 million in dividends that year. Last year, Berkshire’s stake in the company was valued at $22 billion. It received $302 million in dividends from American Express.
“These dividend gains, though pleasing, are far from spectacular," Mr. Buffett said in his letter. “But they bring with them important gains in stock prices."
Berkshire didn’t choose to reinvest the dividends it received from Coca-Cola and American Express back into those stocks—one common way that many investors end up raising their returns over time. Its stake in both companies has increased over the years from buybacks.
Although Mr. Buffett hasn’t publicly commented on why he hasn’t bought more Coca-Cola and American Express stocks since the 1990s, his followers have theorized that it is because of his aversion to overpaying for investments.
“For the investor, a too-high purchase price for the stock of an excellent company can undo the effects of a subsequent decade of favorable business developments," Mr. Buffett wrote to Berkshire’s shareholders in 1983.
Coca-Cola’s stock on Tuesday finished at $64.01, not far off its record close of $64.30 hit in 2022 but well above the $10 to $12 range it traded at in 1994.
“He did get a great deal on that stock," Mr. Finkle said.