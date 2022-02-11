Warren Buffett’s top stock last year? One he’s been dumping

Wells Fargo’s stock took off last year amid signs that Charlie Scharf is making progress in his efforts to turn the lender around. The chief executive officer and his team cleared some key regulatory hurdles, and full-year profit soared more than 10-fold after falling dramatically in 2020. Though Wells Fargo also had what it termed “setbacks" with watchdogs, it was the third-best performer in the KBW Bank Index of 24 major U.S. lenders in 2021 after ranking worst a year earlier.