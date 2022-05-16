Warren Buffett spends big as stock market sells off

Investors will get a look at what else Berkshire has been buying—as well as what it has been selling—when it files what is known as Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The SEC requires all institutional investors that manage more than $100 million to file the form within 45 days of the end of each quarter. Because institutions must disclose their equity holdings on the form, as well as the size and market value of each position, investors often use 13Fs to gauge how large money managers are playing the stock market.