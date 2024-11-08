Beyond spotlight: Five lesser-known Indian investors and their top stock bets

While the spotlight often shines on India's well-known investors, there's a silent group of investment gurus quietly accumulating wealth and delivering impressive returns.

These lesser-known investors, often operating under the radar, are worth watching closely. Their strategic investments and astute stock-picking skills have the potential to yield significant returns.

In this article, we delve into the portfolios of some of these under-the-radar investment stars to uncover their latest bets and potential future winners.

Bharat Jayantilal Patel and Associates – Bharat Bijlee Ltd

First on the list is Bharat Jayantilal Patel, a chartered accountant by profession who is known as an activist investor.

He is known to take up big stakes in mid and small cap companies and influence the management to act in the best interest of minority shareholders.

Patel believes in buying low and selling high. He does not follow any research reports or the calls of any other analysts. He does his own research and also has a few research analysts working for him in his firm (Bharat Jayantilal Patel and Associates).

As per trendlyle.com, he currently holds 13 stocks with a net worth of ₹476 crore.

In the latest filings for the quarter ending September 2024, Patel acquired a 2.2% stake in Bharat Bijlee Ltd., valued at ₹119.3 crore.

Bharat Bijlee is a leading electrical engineering company that manufactures transformers, electric motors, elevator systems, drives, and automation.

The company’s sales have grown at a compound rate of 15% to ₹1,872 crore in the last 5 years. No wonder the profits also grew at a CAGR of 27% from ₹42 crore to ₹131 crore in the same period.

The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) grew from ₹61 crore in FY19 to ₹175 crore in FY24, which means it grew at a CAGR of 23.5%.

The company’s share is currently trading at a PE (price to equity) ratio of 41.4x, which is the lowest in the industry when compared to peers. The industry average is 60x.

The share prices too have grown by 1009% from ₹430 in November 2019 to the current ₹4,771.

View Full Image Bharat Bijlee Ltd Share Price

The company has almost zero debt and has been maintaining a healthy dividend payout ratio of 29%.

Sangeetha S – Indo Amines Ltd

Sangeetha S is a noted investor, known for her diverse and strategic stock selections.

Her investment strategy emphasises long-term growth and diversification across various sectors. This approach helps mitigate risks and capitalise on opportunities, ensuring sustained portfolio growth and resilience against market volatility.

As per trendlyle.com, she currently holds 112 stocks with a net worth of ₹1,077 crore.

Sangeetha recently expanded her portfolio by acquiring a 3.5% equity stake in Indo Amines Ltd., with a holding value of ₹44 crore.

Indo Amines Ltd is a manufacturer and supplier of fine and speciality chemicals. It manufactures fine chemicals used across various industries including agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, high performance polymers, paints, pigments, printing inks, etc.

The company’s sales have grown at a compound rate of 12% in the last 5 years from ₹528 crore in FY19 to ₹944 crore in FY24. The profits have also grown at a compound rate of 10% in the same period to ₹43 crore.

The EBITDA grew from ₹55 crore in FY19 to ₹79 crore in FY24, which means it grew at a CAGR of 7.5%.

As for valuations, the company’s share is currently trading at a PE of 24.9x, which is once again the lowest in the industry when compared to peers. The industry average is 38.4x.

The share prices have gone from ₹30 in November 2019 to the current ₹176, which is a growth of 487%.

View Full Image Indo Amines Ltd Share Price

The company’s debt has increased in the last 5 years from ₹131 crore to ₹217 crore.

Ajay Upadhyaya – OnMobile Global Ltd

Ajay Upadhyaya, founder and CEO of Edubrite Systems Inc, is a seasoned entrepreneur who has a keen eye for identifying promising small-cap opportunities.

His investment portfolio could very well be used as learning material for anyone looking to master the art of small cap investing. His ability to identify high potential opportunities when they are young is one to be envious of.

As per trendlyle.com, he currently holds 16 stocks with a net worth of ₹1,165 crore.

Ajay recently bought a 1.7% stake in OnMobile Global Ltd (OGL) with a holding value of ₹14.2 crore.

OGL provides mobile entertainment products and solutions to telecom operators and media companies. It builds mobile gaming products which are marketed through B2B and D2C channels. OnMobile's key product offerings are ring-back tones, digital content store, and infotainment.

The company’s sales have seen a drop from ₹594 crore in FY19 to ₹513 crore in FY24. The profits too have seen a decline from ₹19 crore in FY19 to ₹15 crore in FY24.

Ebitda has dropped from ₹33 crore to ₹23 crore in the same 5 year period.

As for valuations, the company’s current PE is in the negative and hence not available. The industry average however is 56x.

The share prices have gone from ₹35 in November 2019 to the current ₹81, which is a growth of 131%.

View Full Image OnMobile Global Ltd Share Price

The company was debt free 5 years ago, but is currently under a debt of 16.7 crore.

Despite these concerning figures, Ajay’s reputation for identifying multibaggers suggests this company’s future performance will be one to watch closely.

Jayesh Patel – BLS International Services Ltd

Jayesh Patel, a prominent investor, is known for his strategic focus on high-growth stocks across different market capitalizations. His portfolio, which spans small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies, attracts significant attention from fellow investors.

As per trendlyle.com, he currently holds 15 stocks with a net worth of ₹522 crore.

Jayesh Patel has bought a 1.7% stake in BLS International Services Ltd with a holding value of ₹295.9 crore.

BLS International Services Limited (BLS), part of the four-decades-old BLS Group, is one of the biggest global players in visa application outsourcing.

The company’s sales have grown at a compound rate of 16% in the last 5 years from ₹804 crore to ₹1,677 crore. The profits also grew at a CAGR of 33% from ₹105 crore to ₹326 crore in the same period.

The Ebitda grew from ₹111 crore in FY19 to ₹351 crore in FY24, which means it grew at a CAGR of 25.9%.

The company’s share is currently trading at a PE of 48.5x, which is the lowest in the industry when compared to peers. The industry average is 41.5x.

The share prices too have grown by over 2,100% from ₹19 in November 2019 to the current ₹420.

View Full Image BLS International Services Ltd Share Price

The company is nearly debt-free and aims to broaden its initiatives in doorstep banking and business associate activities. Its strategy includes expanding its agent network through current bank relationships while building new partnerships with additional banks.

Lincoln P Coelho – Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Lincoln P Coelho is a well-known investor, whose success is highlighted by his strategic investment choices and his significant influence in the Indian stock market.

Coelho adopts a disciplined investment strategy, focusing on diversification to mitigate risk. He excels at identifying promising stocks across various sectors, contributing to his successful investment journey.

As per trendlyle.com, he currently holds 15 stocks with a net worth of ₹85.6 crore.

Coelho recently added Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd to his portfolio, acquiring a 1.2% equity stake valued at ₹18.6 crore.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd manufactures and trades pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The company’s sales have grown at a compound rate of 5% in the last 5 years from ₹167 crore in FY19 to ₹209 crore in FY24. The profits have grown at a compound rate of 25% in the same period, from ₹7 crore to ₹22 crore.

The Ebitda grew from ₹9 crore in FY19 to ₹23 crore in FY24, which means it grew at a CAGR of 20.5%.

As for valuations, the company’s share is currently trading at a PE of 59.1x, which is one of the highest in the industry when compared to peers. The industry average is 36.7x.

The share prices have gone from ₹27 in November 2019 to the current ₹598, which is a growth of 2,111%.

View Full Image Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

The company is nearly debt free and has maintained a healthy dividend payout of 54.5%.

In May 2024, the company acquired the India and Bhutan business of Yash Pharma Laboratories, including its brands and trademarks.

These unsung investment heroes possess exceptional acumen and a knack for identifying promising stocks. Their portfolios often offer valuable insights into potential market trends and investment opportunities.

While some of these stocks exhibit strong financial performance, others may have certain concerns. However, it's important to remember that these investors often have a long-term perspective and may be betting on future growth potential.

For more such analysis, read Profit Pulse.

By closely monitoring the portfolios of these lesser-known investment gurus, investors can gain valuable insights and potentially uncover hidden gems.

