Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway cash pile hits record high of $347.7 billion in Q1 2025 amid tariff uncertainties

Warren Buffett-run, Omaha-based investment giant, Berkshire Hathaway's cash pile hit a record high of $347.7 billion as of the end of the January to March quarter of the calendar year 2025 amid the ongoing tariff uncertainties over international trade, reported the news agency Bloomberg.

As per Mint's earlier report, Berkshire Hathaway's cash hoard hit $334 billion for the year ended 2024. The cash pile hit a new high at the end of the first quarter of 2025, compared to its previous level at the end of 2024.

In its first quarter results, the investment giant said that the operating results for the company may be affected in the future due to the macroeconomic and geopolitical events in the current market.

“Our periodic operating results may be affected in future periods by impacts of ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical events, as well as changes in industry or company-specific factors or events. The pace of changes in these events, including international trade policies and tariffs, has accelerated in 2025. Considerable uncertainty remains as to the ultimate outcome of these events,” said Berkshire in an exchange filing on Saturday, May 3.

