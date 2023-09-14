Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold about 5.5 million shares of HP, the maker of personal computers and printers, reducing its stake in the company to 11.7% from 12.2% earlier.

Berkshire sold HP shares this week for about $158 million and has cut its holding to about $3.27 billion, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company’s SEC filing on Wednesday does not say why Berkshire sold shares.

HP share price closed down 61 cents or 2.11% at $28.33 on Wednesday.

HP's shares have fallen 19% since Berkshire in April 2022 revealed an unexpected $4.2 billion stake in the Palo Alto, California-based company, which had been separated seven years earlier from the former Hewlett-Packard, Reuters reported.

On August 29, HP lowered its forecast for full-year profit amid a slump in personal computers and sluggish demand from China.

HP had also disclosed material weaknesses in its controls over financial reporting, which related to one of its customers and to a payment application for some sales incentive programs, Reuters reported.

Buffett is the world's fifth-richest person according to Forbes magazine. Berkshire owns dozens of businesses including the BNSF railroad and Geico car insurance.

iPhone maker Apple comprised about half of Berkshire’s $353.4 billion equity portfolio at the end of June.