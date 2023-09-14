Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sells 5.5 million HP shares; cuts stake to 11.7% in personal computer maker: Report1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 08:54 AM IST
Berkshire sold HP shares this week for about $158 million and has cut its holding to about $3.27 billion, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sold about 5.5 million shares of HP, the maker of personal computers and printers, reducing its stake in the company to 11.7% from 12.2% earlier.
