Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sells $8 billion worth of stock in June quarter: Report1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Berkshire Hathaway's second-quarter earnings showed that the company sold close to $13 billion worth of shares and bought less than $5 billion during the period
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has dumped a net $8 billion worth of shares during the April-June quarter, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message