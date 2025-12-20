Warren Buffett's currency devaluation warning video resurfaces amid US dollar low, ‘Push towards weaker currencies…’

Omaha-based investment giant, Berkshire Hathaway, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Warren Buffett's video warning about a currency devaluation in the US economy resurfaces as the US dollar index hit its 2-month low this week. Since then, the currency has recovered some of its losses.

During Berkshire Hathaway's shareholder meeting in May 2025, Warren Buffett said that the tendency of the US government is to devalue its currency, and there is no system which can beat that move.

Buffett also highlighted that the US fiscal policy is what scares him, as it has the potential to work around with things which can potentially cause trouble to the money flow into the economy.

“The tendency of our government is to want to debase its currency over time, there is no system which beats that. There will be a push towards weaker currencies, and the (US) fiscal policy is what scares me because it's made the way it is. All the motivation is towards doing a lot of things which can cause trouble with money, but that's not limited to the US; it is all over the world, some places it gets out of hand,” said Buffett in his shareholder address.

Buffett said that the natural course of the government is to make the currency worth less over time, and this move has important consequences. The efforts to devalue a currency are very hard to build checks and balances around, said the billionaire value investor.

Warren Buffett's Dollar Warning! The viral video from Berkshire Hathaway's May 2025 shareholder meeting, which has received more than half a million views on the social media platform X, shows Warren Buffett assuring Berkshire shareholders that the investment giant will not own anything which they deem is “really going to hell.”

In the May meeting, Warren Buffett also highlighted that there were a lot of things going on in the United States, which makes the company want to own other major currencies of the world, like the Japanese yen.

“Obviously, we wouldn't want to be owning anything that we thought was in a currency that was really going to hell. There could be... things happen in the United States that... make us want to own a lot of other currencies,” said Buffett in the company's shareholder meeting on 3 May 2025.

US Dollar hit 2-month low The US Dollar Index dropped to a two-month low level on 16 December 2025, as the greenback dropped to 98.15, according to MarketWatch data. The US Dollar Index's fall was in comparison to the 98.34 levels on 16 October 2025, denoting a two-month low.

According to the Bloomberg US Dollar Spot Index, the greenback was up 0.17% at 98.599 as of 12:00 a.m. (EST) as of the market close on Friday, 19 December 2025. The global benchmark currency has recovered from its two-month low levels as of this week's end.

Even though Warren Buffett publicly backed the Japanese Yen for a while, the Asian currency fell against the US dollar as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%, marking its highest level since September 1995.