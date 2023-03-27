Warsi gets relief in securities case3 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 12:09 AM IST
In its order on Monday, SAT said Warsi and Goretti will be restrained from trading in the stock of Sadhna Broadcast till the investigation is on
MUMBAI : The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) granted an interim relief to actor Arshad Warsi and wife Maria Goretti in a matter pertaining to a pump-and-dump scam. SAT has set aside a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order of 2 March, but with certain conditions.
