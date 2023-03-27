Warsi gets relief in securities case

In its order on Monday, SAT said Warsi and Goretti will be restrained from trading in the stock of Sadhna Broadcast till the investigation is on. “The appellants shall deposit 50% of the alleged unlawful gains in an escrow account within 15 days. For the balance amount, the appellants shall provide an undertaking that they will deposit it within 30 days from the date of the final order, if any, passed by the whole-time member," said Justice Tarun Agarwala.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}