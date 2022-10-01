Wary investors struggle to evade market tumult5 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 07:20 PM IST
All three major U.S. stock indexes are heading toward their worst annual performances since 2008, and bonds haven’t provided a portfolio ballast
All three major U.S. stock indexes are heading toward their worst annual performances since 2008, and bonds haven’t provided a portfolio ballast
Listen to this article
This year’s market tumult has spread across risky assets and havens alike, leaving nervous investors questioning where to hide from further pain.