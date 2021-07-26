What to watch this week: US Fed meet, L&T, Axis Bank earnings

In June, the consumer price inflation in the euro area eased marginally to 1.9% from 2% in May. However, this was most likely a blip. The European Central Bank (ECB) is warming up to the idea of high inflation for now. The July numbers will be in on Friday. Pent-up demand, raw material shortages, and rising energy prices are driving up prices. The ECB insists that this is temporary, maintaining its dovish stance in its last meeting on 22 July, effectively ruling out any tapering of its bond-buying programme in the near future. The central bank had indicated that it was prepared to tolerate transitory inflation overshooting the 2% target. The dovish stance is not entirely misplaced. Unemployment has not yet rebounded to pre-covid levels, the delta variant could harm growth, and recovery is still nascent. The flip side is that inflationary expectations are likely to rise further because of the ECB’s stance.