The week ahead, in charts: LIC listing, RBI minutes, etc

With several central banks withdrawing their ultra-loose monetary policies, the RBI risked falling behind the curve if it delayed a rate hike too much. After it finally acknowledged the inflationary risks in April, the hike seemed imminent in its June meeting. However, in a surprise move, the monetary policy committee (MPC) held an off-cycle meeting on 4 May, and hiked the policy repo rate by 40 basis points, leaving analysts perplexed over the reasons behind an unscheduled meeting. Now all eyes are on the release of the minutes of that meeting, due on Wednesday, for insights into the reasons behind the move. The worrisome development between the April meeting and the off-cycle meeting earlier this month was the retail inflation data for March, which came in at 6.95%. The April inflation rate of 7.79% has added more to the worries. The MPC would not want inflation to stay above 6% for much longer.