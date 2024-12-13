Watchlist 2025: Three mid-cap stocks that scored five out of five in 2024
Summary
- With one stock delivering 297% returns in 2024 alone and the other two with some solid year-over-year profit growth, these hidden gems might just be the ones to watch out for in 2025.
As 2024 comes to an end and most of us get ready to put on our warm clothes and party hats, it’s time to look back at the year that was.
The markets this year displayed their volatile nature. After showing a good time to investors early on, the final months were not so good. The general elections, foreign investors moving billions out of Indian stocks, stock prices crashing, and so on—2024 was a roller coaster.
But amid all this, some stocks did shine and left a mark. These are stocks that scored a 5 out of 5. Returns over the year, year-on-year (y-o-y) quarterly profit growth, return on capital employed (RoCE), return on equity (RoE) and debt reduction, all categories checked and with strong numbers.
The top three stocks with the highest current RoCE have been considered for this article from a list of stocks screened for the above-mentioned parameters on screener.in.