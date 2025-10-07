Five fastest growing water infra stocks to watch out for in 2026
Equitymaster 7 min read 07 Oct 2025, 03:31 pm IST
Summary
These five companies in the water infrastructure ecosystem have so far played their cards right and are enjoying tailwinds, backed by policy push, rising urban demand, and growing awareness around sustainability.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A few years ago, the government body Niti Aayog identified 21 major Indian cities as being in immediate danger of running out of groundwater.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story