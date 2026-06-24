Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Day 2: GMP, subscription status, price band, review, other key details. Apply or not?

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of ocean cruise operator Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd has entered its second day of bidding process today, and has been receiving muted demand from investors.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO opened for public subscription on June 23, Tuesday, and will close on June 25, Thursday. The IPO allotment date is likely June 29, Monday, while the IPO listing date is July 1, Wednesday. Waterways Leisure Tourism shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO price band is set at ₹769 to ₹808 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹585 crore from the book-building issue, which is entirely a fresh issue of 72.40 lakh equity shares.

The IPO lot size is 18 shares, and the minimum investment amount required by an individual investor is ₹14,544. Centrum Broking Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO registrar.

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO Subscription Status Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO has been subscribed 35% so far till 12:10 PM on June 24, the second day of the bidding process, NSE data showed.

The public issue is booked 1.66 times in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 16% in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment so far. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) are yet to bid for the issue.

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Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO GMP Today Waterways Leisure Tourism shares are commanding a muted grey market premium (GMP) in the unlisted market. According to the websites tracking the grey market, Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO GMP today is ₹3.5 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Waterways Leisure Tourism shares are trading higher by ₹3.5 apiece than their IPO price.

Waterways Leisure IPO GMP today signals that the estimated price of the stock would be ₹811.5 apiece, which is at a premium of 0.43% to the issue price of ₹808 per share.

Also Read | Why the NSE IPO may not create wealth like BSE’s did

Should you subscribe to Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO? Waterways Leisure Tourism operates Cordelia Cruises and enjoys a strong position in India’s fast-growing cruise tourism market. The business has maintained healthy occupancy levels and strong passenger demand, reflecting growing acceptance of cruise tourism in India, analysts said.

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“While the company has turned profitable, EBITDA margins have declined recently and the business remains exposed to fuel costs, occupancy fluctuations, and operational disruptions. At around 101x P/E, the IPO appears aggressively priced. Despite strong industry tailwinds and growth potential, the valuation leaves limited margin of safety,” said Swastika Investmart Ltd.

The brokerage firm assigns a ‘Neutral’ rating to the Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO, suitable for long-term investors, but not particularly attractive for listing gains.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.