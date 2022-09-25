We want to create mid-market champions: Jashvik Capital

It is a very exciting time for investors and deal makers in our country. Indian private equity is well positioned to outperform other asset classes in the medium term. The overall economic growth outlook is strong at 7-8%. The policy framework is stable and continually improving. Businesses are feeling confident about the future and appear willing to invest for growth. If we are buying in the next 1-2 years, we will likely see margin expansion by the time we look to exit. Finally, as Indian PE continues to mature as an industry, the quality and depth of liquidity options will continue to improve from the recent strong baseline. I expect late-stage growth equity to meaningfully outperform other alternatives. Profitable growth becomes more valuable on the other side of any bull market. The country has many small and medium-sized businesses that are resilient, profitable, growing, and that have stood the test of time. We have an opportunity to invest in these businesses and strengthen and scale them meaningfully.