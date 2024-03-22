Weak Accenture earnings kills all hopes of recovery of Indian IT sector in FY25. Details here
Kotak Institutional Equities believes that the weak Accenture results have killed all hopes of a recovery in FY25. Morgan Stanley also expressed concerns following Accenture's downward revision of its guidance for the fiscal year raised worries about the pace of revenue recovery for Indian IT.
Accenture's lackluster performance in the latest quarter, coupled with disappointing guidance, has raised concerns among analysts about the trajectory of Indian IT companies, extending into the financial year 2024-25. Previously, there was optimism among investors that performance would pick up in the second half of the calendar year. However, Accenture's subdued results have dampened expectations, leading to apprehension about the continued challenges faced by the IT sector in the upcoming fiscal year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started