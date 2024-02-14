Weak Debut: Capital Small Finance Bank share price lists at ₹430.25 on NSE, an 8% discount to IPO price
Capital Small Finance Bank made a weak debut on the bourses today (Wednesday, February 14). The stock listed at ₹430.25 on NSE, an 8 percent discount to its issue price of ₹468. Meanwhile, on BSE, the stock fell 7 percent from its issue price to list at ₹435
