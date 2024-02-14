Capital Small Finance Bank listing price: Capital Small Finance Bank made a weak debut on the bourses today (Wednesday, February 14). The stock listed at ₹430.25 on NSE, an 8 percent discount to its issue price of ₹468. Meanwhile, on BSE, the stock fell 7 percent from its issue price to list at ₹435. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ₹523. 07 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Capital Small Finance Bank was open for subscription between February 7 and February 9 with a price band in the range of ₹445-468.

Overall, the issue witnessed a decent subscription in the 4 days of bidding and was subscribed 4.17 times. It received bids for 3.26 crore shares as against 78.23 lakh in the offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIB) category was bis 6.85 times while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) portion was booked 4.23 times. Meanwhile, the retail investor part was subscribed 2.6 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read here: Zenith Drugs IPO: Check price band, key dates, issue size, other details Capital Small Finance Bank IPO Details The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 96 lakh shares aggregating to ₹450.00 crore and an offer for sale of 16 crore shares aggregating to ₹73.07 crore. The minimum lot size for an application is 32 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,976.

The bank proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting the Tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements. Further, the proceeds from the fresh issue will also be used towards meeting the expenses in relation to the offer.

Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd (Formerly IDFC Securities Ltd), and Equirus Capital Private Limited are the book-running lead managers of the Capital SFB IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read here: Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: 10 things to know from RHP before investing About Capital Small Finance Bank In 2015, Capital SFB became the first non-NBFC microfinance entity to receive the SFB license. The company has a strong presence in semi-urban and rural areas with a branch-based operating model. Capital Small Finance Bank is headquartered in Jalandhar, Punjab, and has strategically expanded its SFB operations in northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and UT Chandigarh. As of June 30, 2023, Capital Small Finance Bank had a presence in five states and one union territory, with a total of 172 branches and 174 ATMs.

Read here: Ritesh Agarwal's OYO eyes expedited IPO post profit surge, seeks SEBI nod Most brokerages had a 'subscribe for long-term' recommendations for the IPO.

"Capital Small Finance Bank is retail focused liability franchise with a high share of CASA. It has a secured and diversified advanced portfolio. Their credit assessment processes and risk management practices enable them to maintain good asset quality and low delinquencies. They have gained an understanding of their market and customer base over the years, enabling them to meet the financial requirements of their existing and potential customers. At the upper price band, the company is valuing at a P/B of 2.01x, with a market cap of ₹21,080 million post issue of equity shares and a return on net worth of 15.33 percent. The brokerage believes that the valuation of the company is fairly priced and recommends a “Subscribe-Long Term" rating to the IPO," said Anand Rathi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!