Weak Debut: Godavari Biorefineries shares list at ₹308, down 12.5% from IPO price

Shares of Godavari Biorefineries IPO made a weak debut on the bourses on Wednesday, October 30, listing at 308 on NSE, a discount of 12.5 percent over the issue price of 352. Meanwhile, on BSE it listed at 310.55, down 11.78 percent from IPO price.

Pranati Deva
Published30 Oct 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Godavari Biorefineries IPO listing: Shares of Godavari Biorefineries IPO made a weak debut on the bourses on Wednesday, October 30, listing at 308 on NSE, a discount of 12.5 percent over the issue price of 352. Meanwhile, on BSE it listed at 310.55, down 11.78 percent from IPO price.

The initial public offering (IPO), valued at 554.75 crore, was open for subscription from October 23 to October 25. The public offer was priced in the range of 334-352 per share.

Following the three days of bidding, Godavari Biorefineries IPO closed with strong demand, garnering 1.76 times bids. The IPO received bids for 2.06 crore shares against 1.10 crore shares on offer. The retail investor segment saw a subscription of 1.76 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category was booked 0.93 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) quota was subscribed 2.76 times.

About the IPO

Godavari Biorefineries IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 0.92 crore shares aggregating to 325.00 crore and offer for sale of 0.65 crore shares aggregating to 229.75 crore. Godavari Biorefineries raised 166.42 crore from anchor investors on October 22, 2024. Retail investors could apply with a minimum lot size of 42 shares and in multiple thereafter, requiring a minimum investment of 14,784.

The company plans to allocate the net proceeds from the fresh issue toward specific objectives: repaying or pre-paying, either fully or partially, certain outstanding borrowings, and funding general corporate purposes.

Equirus Capital Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers of the Godavari Biorefineries IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

"Godavari Biorefineries is valued at EV/EBITDA of 15.7x and P/E of 146x at the upper price band. The company has a diverse product portfolio, including bio-based chemicals, sugar, ethanol, and power. It operates two manufacturing facilities and holds 18 patents and 53 registrations, underscoring its focus on innovation and global expansion. With a 570 KLPD ethanol biorefinery, a strong client base (Hershey India, Coca-Cola), and exports to over 20 countries, the company is well-positioned in the market," said brokerage house SBI Securities with a .

About the Company

Founded in 1956, Godavari Biorefineries Limited is an India-based producer of ethanol-derived chemicals. As of June 30, 2024, the company operates an integrated biorefinery with a 570 KLPD ethanol production capacity. As of March 31, 2024, it ranks as the world’s largest manufacturer of MPO by installed capacity, and stands as one of only two global producers of natural 1,3-butanediol and the sole Indian manufacturer of bio ethyl acetate.

The company's portfolio spans bio-based chemicals, sugar, various ethanol grades, and power, serving sectors such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, flavors and fragrances, power, fuel, personal care, and cosmetics. Between the financial years ending March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024, Godavari Biorefineries saw its revenue decline by 15.92 percent, with profit after tax (PAT) dropping by 37.37 percent.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 09:59 AM IST
