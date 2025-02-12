Ken Enterprises IPO listing: Ken Enterprises shares made a weak debut on Wednesday, February 12, listing at ₹85 on NSE SME, a discount of 9.57 percent over the issue price of ₹94.

Ken Enterprises' initial public offering (IPO), valued at ₹83.65 crore, was open for subscription from February 5 to February 7. The SME IPO price was fixed at ₹94 per equity share.

Following the three days of bidding, Ken Enterprises IPO closed with decent demand, garnering 4.36 times bids. The IPO received bids for 3.68 crore shares against 84.54 lakh shares on offer. The retail investor segment was booked 6.86 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 1.75 times in the 3 days of bidding.

About the IPO Ken Enterprises IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 61.99 lakh shares aggregating to ₹58.27 crore and offer for sale of 27.00 lakh shares aggregating to ₹25.38 crore. Retail investors could apply with a minimum lot size of 1,200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹1.12 lakh.

The company plans to allocate the funds raised towards various objectives, including potential acquisitions in India and abroad, the purchase of new machinery, and capital expenditure for the renovation of both manufacturing facilities. Additionally, a portion of the funds will be used to meet working capital requirements. However, the company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale.

Corporate Makers Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the Ken Enterprises IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Ken Enterprises IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking Private Limited.

About the Company Established in 1998, Ken Enterprises Limited operates in the textile manufacturing sector, producing fabrics for diverse applications, including apparel, industrial use, technical textiles, shirtings, and home furnishings.

The company specializes in manufacturing greige fabrics and leverages third-party manufacturing services on a job-work basis in and around Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra—a prominent fabric weaving hub—to expand its production capacity.