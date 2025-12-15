Weak Listing: Riddhi Display share price lists at ₹80 in BSE SME, down 20% from SME IPO price

Riddhi Display Equipment IPO Listing: Riddhi Display Equipment share price made a weak debut in the Indian stock market today, December 15. Riddhi Display share price was listed on Monday at ₹80 apiece on BSE SME, a discount of 20% from its issue price of ₹100.

The Riddhi Display SME IPO underperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹0 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹100 — same as the issue price.

Riddhi Display IPO Subscription Status Across the three-day bidding period, the Riddhi Display IPO generated a steady level of interest, closing with an overall subscription of 4.91 times. Retail investors showed the strongest participation, submitting bids amounting to 7.95 times the shares allocated to them. The non-institutional investor (NII) category saw a subscription of 1.92 times, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment received bids totalling 2.19 times its quota.

Riddhi Display IPO – Key Details Riddhi Display successfully completed its public offering and subsequently made an entry on BSE SME on December 15, 2025. The issue opened on December 8 and closed on December 10, with allotment finalised on December 11.

Once this step is completed, shares allotted to successful applicants are expected to be credited to their demat accounts on Friday, December 12, with refunds to non-allottees also scheduled for processing that same day.

Riddhi Display’s IPO carried a price band of ₹95–100 per share, enabling the company to raise ₹24.68 crore through a fresh issue of 25 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale included. Applications had to be submitted in lots of 1,200 shares, which meant retail participants needed to invest a minimum of ₹2.4 lakh for two lots, based on the upper-end pricing.

Proceeds from the issue will fund multiple planned initiatives. The company intends to allocate capital toward interior development and machinery procurement for a new manufacturing-cum-assembly unit in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Additional resources will go toward upgrading equipment, software and machinery at the existing Gondal (Rajkot) manufacturing facility, establishing a showroom in Gondal, supporting working capital needs and fulfilling general corporate purposes.

The IPO is being handled by Jawa Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. as the book-running lead manager, with Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. functioning as the registrar. Prabhat Financial Services Ltd. acts as the market maker for the issue.

About Riddhi Display Riddhi Display Equipments is engaged in the production and supply of a wide array of commercial and display solutions, offering products such as display counters, commercial kitchen systems, and refrigeration equipment. These offerings are designed to serve a diverse customer base spanning retail, hospitality, food service, advertising and exhibition-oriented sectors.

Manufacturing operations are carried out at a modern facility in Gondal, Gujarat, where experienced technical engineers oversee workflows to ensure high-quality output, cost efficiency and smooth production processes. The company’s display counter business serves as its primary revenue contributor, catering to cafés, restaurants, supermarkets and retail outlets. Its kitchen and refrigeration product lines further extend into hotels, hospitals, restaurants and institutional clients, strengthening its overall market presence. As of August 31, 2025, the company employed 55 personnel.