Weak macros, lockdown fears dent markets sentiment, all eyes on Fed meet

“The loss of momentum in industrial production reinforces our belief that economic recovery remains at a nascent stage. Downside risk may arise in case broader lockdowns are reintroduced in response to rising number of Covid cases," said analysts, Kotak Institutional Equities in a note on 12 March. They added that given the upside risk to headline CPI inflation and an adverse global backdrop, Reserve Bank of India (RBI’s) policy normalization (narrowing of the policy corridor and shift in the policy stance to neutral) may begin from second half of 2021.