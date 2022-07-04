Weak market, legal challenges hold up key disinvestments3 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 12:17 AM IST
The sale of the govt’s residual stake of 29.54% in Hindustan Zinc may also help the Centre meet its disinvestment goal
The sale of the govt’s residual stake of 29.54% in Hindustan Zinc may also help the Centre meet its disinvestment goal
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : The government may fail to meet its asset-sales target again as a combination of reasons, including poor market sentiments and legal challenges, has delayed planned disinvestments of state-run companies.