Weak Q3 GDP may drag stocks further
Lower-than-expected nominal GDP growth has heightened the threat of a sovereign downgrade, which may weigh on stocks
Bond yields, geopolitical tensions and news around the US stimulus programme are expected to keep Indian stocks volatile, even as the economy makes an uneven recovery from the pits of a recession.
On Friday, Indian shares plunged nearly 4%, their sharpest drop in 10 months, as a spike in US government bond yields walloped stocks worldwide.
