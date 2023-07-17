“The relationship between the EM (USD) versus world ratio and the EM currency Index has been a tight one over the years. The clear implication here is this week’s breakdown in the US dollar (strength in the EM currency Index) should support a rerating in EM versus World through 2H23. In absolute terms, the EM ETF (EEM US) is on the cusp of confirming a breakout from the year-to-date triangle consolidation pattern," CLSA said in a note on July 14.