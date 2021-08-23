Weakness in midcaps, smallcaps may extend further. Good time to buy?

“Midcap and Smallcap stocks are going through a tough time in August after a stellar run in Jun and July. We are in a classical bull market where this kind of correction will be part of this journey and I believe this kind of correction is healthy for the market because the market is not charitable enough to make easy money. We are in a shakeout phase which is taking out excess or weak hands from the market so that market becomes light to continue its bullish momentum. Technically, the Nifty midcap index and BSE Smallcap index didn't fall below their 100-DMA for the last one year therefore uptrend will remain intact till they trade above their 100-DMA and this correction can be considered as a buying opportunity in quality midcap and smallcap names," says Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

