Can this mid-cap company take the lead in the exploding $1.2 trillion wealth management business?
Summary
- India's wealth is booming, driving demand for wealth management. This mid-cap company, with its strong capital markets and growing wealth management businesses, is well-positioned to capitalize on this.
Think about it: The number of taxpayers filing returns of over ₹1 crore has increased fivefold in a decade, from 44,078 in 2012-13 to 230,000 in 2022-23. Also, according to Avendus, company promoters have sold a combined total of nearly ₹3 trillion since 2019-20. This has created liquidity—a lot of liquidity and disposable income—and this liquidity must be looking for assets to invest in.
This is not the end; this number is expected to grow multifold in the coming decade as India moves towards a $5 trillion economy and beyond. Moreover, investment preferences are also changing. People want to invest in more than traditional assets. They are looking for more diversified investments, including mutual funds, alternative investment funds, direct stocks, hedge funds, etc.
Moreover, managing money today is not as simple as just saving it. With so many investment options and asset classes, it can get complicated. And honestly, you can’t handle it all on your own. This is where wealth management comes in, helping people make sense of it all and grow their money wisely.
According to Angel One Wealth, the Indian wealth management industry is growing rapidly, with assets under management (AUM) of ~$1.2 trillion. Its growth is expected to continue as India's gross domestic product (GDP), per capita, and disposable incomes rise.
This mid-cap company is expected to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this boom.