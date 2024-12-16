Think about it: The number of taxpayers filing returns of over ₹1 crore has increased fivefold in a decade, from 44,078 in 2012-13 to 230,000 in 2022-23. Also, according to Avendus, company promoters have sold a combined total of nearly ₹3 trillion since 2019-20. This has created liquidity—a lot of liquidity and disposable income—and this liquidity must be looking for assets to invest in.