Why 360 ONE is pulling ahead in India’s wealth management race
Madhvendra 7 min read 29 Jan 2026, 09:00 am IST
Summary
360 ONE expects India’s wealth management AUM to expand to ₹152 trillion by FY29 from ₹95 trillion in FY24. Against this backdrop, the company’s growth trajectory appears to be driven more by industry tailwinds than by cyclical factors
Financial wealth accounts for just 25% of total assets in India, versus nearly 70% in the US. India’s wealth-to-GDP ratio stands at 4.5x, compared with 6.5x in the US, and only 15% of Indian wealth is professionally managed, against 75% in the US.
