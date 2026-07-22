Reits and InvITs draw wealthy Indians seeking diversification

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are emerging as more attractive investment avenues, driven by a broader listed universe, a stronger pipeline and growing interest from wealthy Indians and family offices, say experts.
Returns have also accelerated, with the Nifty REITs & InvITs Index gaining 11% in 2024, 20% in 2025 and more than 47% so far in 2026.
“Family offices are moving towards Reits and InvITs, and this shift is being driven by the comfort that they are backed by real assets, regulatory supervision, with more than 80% of assets being revenue-generating, thus reducing construction risk, and the mandatory distribution of cash flows,” said Shravan Sreenivasula, executive director and head, investment solutions, Avendus Wealth Management.