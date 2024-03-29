Websol Energy or Insolation Energy – which solar stock is better?

Driven by governmental initiatives and declining costs of technology, India's solar energy sector is on the brink of extraordinary growth, projected to reach approximately $238 billion by 2030. Solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity is forecasted to triple by 2027, positioning it as a leading power source worldwide. A shift in global PV supply chains, from China to India, encouraged by new policies in both India and the US, is expected to attract significant investments in solar manufacturing.