Wednesday trade: FIIs buy ₹614.32 crore in Indian market on August 23, DII further invest ₹125.03 crore3 min read 23 Aug 2023, 07:48 PM IST
FIIs bought Indian shares worth ₹614.32 crore after being sellers for the last four sessions. DIIs continued their buying streak and purchased shares worth ₹125.03 crore. Sensex and Nifty ended higher, driven by financial services stocks.
FII DII Data today: On Wednesday's session foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares of Indian companies for ₹614.32 crore after being sellers for the last four straight sessions. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their buying streak for the fourth session on Wednesday and bought shares for ₹125.03 crore.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started