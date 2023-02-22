Wednesday trade: FIIs flare bear market, sells ₹580 cr in Indian stocks; DIIs turn net buyers
- On Wednesday, markets plunged for the fourth day in a row, seeing their biggest losing streak in five months. Sensex has erased its psychological level of 60,000 mark and the Nifty 50 was toppled below 17,600.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) contributed to the bloodbath on Wednesday by retreating from their previous buying session and emerging as net sellers. FIIs have pulled out nearly ₹580 crore from Indian equities during the day. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) who were net sellers yesterday, limited the losses by pumping in more than ₹371 crore.
