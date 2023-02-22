Further, Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "the daily momentum indicator has triggered a negative crossover from the equilibrium line which is a sell signal. Thus, both price and momentum indicator is suggesting a further decline in the coming trading session. On the way down we expect Nifty to retest the recent swing low of 17350 which coincides with the 200-day simple moving average and the recent swing low it touched on the day of Budget. On the upside, the hourly moving averages and the gap area formed today in the range 17775 - 17820 shall act as a stiff resistance."