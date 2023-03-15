Wednesday trade: FIIs pull out ₹1271 cr from equities, DIIs offset losses with ₹1,824 cr buying3 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 07:17 PM IST
- Sensex closed at 57,555.90 down by 344.29 points or 0.59%. Nifty 50 tumbled by 71.15 points or 0.42% to end at 16,972.15. In terms of sectoral indices, banking stocks continued to witness a bearish tone. BSE Bankex dipped by nearly 383 points, while Bank Nifty shed nearly 360 points.
On the backdrop of steep selling in banking stocks globally, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) maintained a cautious tone in Indian equities as well. On Wednesday, FIIs pulled out over ₹1,271 crore from domestic stocks, making it their fifth consecutive day selloff. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have been at the forefront to cap these losses arising from foreign funds outflow, as they continue to be net buyers.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×